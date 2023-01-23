ajc logo
Man shot after finding person in his vehicle in Midtown parking lot

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man was shot in a Midtown parking lot late Sunday after finding the window of his car broken and a person sitting inside, authorities said.

Atlanta police responded to a call around 11:45 p.m. at the Bulldogs nightclub at 893 Peachtree Street and found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was alert when he was taken to a hospital, police said.

He told police he was walking to his car when he noticed it had a broken window and a man was in the driver’s seat. As he approached, he was shot by the suspect, who fled in a yellow Dodge Charger, according to police.

No other details have been released. An investigation is ongoing.

