Man shot after argument outside Lakewood Heights food mart

Atlanta police responded around 1:30 a.m. to the shooting at Little Bear Food Mart on Jonesboro Road in Lakewood Heights. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound, police told Channel 2 Action News. His identity was not released, but police said he was in his early 30s.

Details are limited, but the shooting happened after an argument in the parking lot, the news station reported. A suspect was being interviewed, Atlanta police Homicide commander Lt. Germain Dearlove told the station.