Man shot after argument outside Lakewood Heights food mart

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

A man was shot outside a food mart in southeast Atlanta early Monday, according to authorities.

Atlanta police responded around 1:30 a.m. to the shooting at Little Bear Food Mart on Jonesboro Road in Lakewood Heights. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound, police told Channel 2 Action News. His identity was not released, but police said he was in his early 30s.

Details are limited, but the shooting happened after an argument in the parking lot, the news station reported. A suspect was being interviewed, Atlanta police Homicide commander Lt. Germain Dearlove told the station.

The food mart was the site of a fatal shooting in October 2020. Chiurazzi Bailey, 32, was shot in the chest after coming out of the store just before 5:30 a.m., authorities said at the time. The suspect then went through the victim’s pockets and fled in a black sedan.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

