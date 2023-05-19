BreakingNews
All-time NFL great running back, social activist Jim Brown dead at 87
Man sentenced in disabled wife’s attack. Their daughter testified against him.

Credit: Jason Getz, jgetz@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

A child witnessed her disabled mother being attacked and then testified against her father in a Carroll County court years later.

Her father now faces two decades in prison.

Shane Martin Jones was convicted Tuesday of exploitation of a disabled adult, two counts of aggravated assault family violence, and battery family violence in the 2017 incident. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by 20 years on probation, Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford said.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 28, 2017, officials said Jones began attacking his wife while they were in bed. The victim, who uses prosthetic legs, tried to get their then 11-year-old daughter and escape, but she was struggling to attach her legs.

As his wife tried to flee, Jones struck her in the face and chest and choked her. He then held a gun to her head, stating he would “rather kill them all than live without her,” Cranford said.

Their daughter witnessed the entire attack and testified against her father during the trial.

Evidence of prior attacks, including one in Florida in which Cranford said Jones removed his wife’s legs and used them to attack her, were presented as evidence.

During sentencing Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Travis Sakrison described Jones’ actions as “very disturbing,” but officials did not elaborate.

“I am pleased that yet another domestic abuser has been held accountable and will be spending significant time in prison. I hope this case serves as an example to victims of abuse who want to escape their abuser,” Cranford said.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

