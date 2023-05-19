Man sentenced in disabled wife’s attack. Their daughter testified against him.

Their daughter witnessed the entire attack and testified against her father during the trial.

Evidence of prior attacks, including one in Florida in which Cranford said Jones removed his wife’s legs and used them to attack her, were presented as evidence.

During sentencing Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Travis Sakrison described Jones’ actions as “very disturbing,” but officials did not elaborate.

“I am pleased that yet another domestic abuser has been held accountable and will be spending significant time in prison. I hope this case serves as an example to victims of abuse who want to escape their abuser,” Cranford said.