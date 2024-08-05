Man released from prison last year accused in deadly Newton shooting

“Sheriff Ezell Brown has personally reached out to the family to extend his condolences,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Explore Man arrested after fatal shooting at Newton County bar

The suspect, Elan Shabazz, 32, of Conyers, initially fled the scene but was later arrested, according to the release. He was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence, drive-by shooting and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

No details were released about a possible motive in the shooting.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Shabazz was released from prison in October after serving since March 2012 for a robbery conviction.