Breaking: Dow drops 1,000 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 as markets quake worldwide
Crime & Public Safety

Man released from prison last year accused in deadly Newton shooting

Elan Shabazz was arrested Monday and charged with murder, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Elan Shabazz was arrested Monday and charged with murder, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office.
By
16 minutes ago

A drive-by shooting Monday outside a Newton County vape shop left a man dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators later charged a man who was released from a Georgia prison less than a year ago.

The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. at the Almon/Crowell road exit off I-20, the sheriff’s office said. Treyviyon Mason, 27, of Covington, was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

“Sheriff Ezell Brown has personally reached out to the family to extend his condolences,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

ExploreMan arrested after fatal shooting at Newton County bar

The suspect, Elan Shabazz, 32, of Conyers, initially fled the scene but was later arrested, according to the release. He was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence, drive-by shooting and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

No details were released about a possible motive in the shooting.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Shabazz was released from prison in October after serving since March 2012 for a robbery conviction.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Family says man killed in Buckhead gas station shooting was father of 12
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton County, sheriff sued for inmate death45m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man shot while helping daughter move from boyfriend’s home, police say1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Charges uncertain after East Point man killed by neighbor
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Debby leaves 4 dead, heavy damage in Florida3m ago
Man found shot to death on side of Decatur road53m ago
Man found stabbed to death behind Newnan Dollar General; 1 in custody1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: File photo

Julie Chrisley wants to stay in prison during upcoming Atlanta hearing
Trump-backed Georgia Election Board seeks new rules and focuses on Fulton County1h ago
Black women entrepreneurs fear attacks on DEI funding threaten future