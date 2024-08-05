Man released from prison last year accused in deadly Newton shooting

A drive-by shooting Monday outside a Newton County vape shop left a man dead, the sheriff’s office said.
Investigators later charged a man who was released from a Georgia prison less than a year ago.
The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. at the Almon/Crowell road exit off I-20, the sheriff’s office said. Treyviyon Mason, 27, of Covington, was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.
“Sheriff Ezell Brown has personally reached out to the family to extend his condolences,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
The suspect, Elan Shabazz, 32, of Conyers, initially fled the scene but was later arrested, according to the release. He was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence, drive-by shooting and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
No details were released about a possible motive in the shooting.
According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Shabazz was released from prison in October after serving since March 2012 for a robbery conviction.
