Man arrested after fatal shooting at Newton County bar

A McDonough man was arrested after a deadly shooting Saturday night at a Newton County bar, authorities said.

Investigators identified William Brown, 34, as the suspect and charged him with murder, three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, according to the Newton Sheriff’s Office. He is accused of fatally shooting 68-year-old Kyle Fowler of Covington at the Porterdale Bar and Grill on Broad Street, spokesperson Caitlin Jett said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office received a request to handle the shooting investigation from the Porterdale Police Department. The call came in just after 9 p.m. Saturday, Jett said.