Crime & Public Safety

Man arrested after fatal shooting at Newton County bar

William Brown was charged with murder in the shooting at the Porterdale Bar and Grill on Broad Street.

By Breaking News staff
0 minutes ago

A McDonough man was arrested after a deadly shooting Saturday night at a Newton County bar, authorities said.

Investigators identified William Brown, 34, as the suspect and charged him with murder, three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, according to the Newton Sheriff’s Office. He is accused of fatally shooting 68-year-old Kyle Fowler of Covington at the Porterdale Bar and Grill on Broad Street, spokesperson Caitlin Jett said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office received a request to handle the shooting investigation from the Porterdale Police Department. The call came in just after 9 p.m. Saturday, Jett said.

Brown remains in the Newton jail without bond, online records show.

No other information about the shooting was released.

About the Author

Breaking News staff
