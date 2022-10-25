BreakingNews
1 security guard dead, 1 injured after shooting at DeKalb nightclub
ajc logo
X

Man indicted on charge of trafficking 25-year-old woman in Gwinnett County

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Loganville man was recently indicted for allegedly trafficking a 25-year-old woman in Gwinnett County, according to state prosecutors.

Sean Curry, 33, is accused of selling the woman for sex at various locations in Gwinnett between January and August of this year, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said in a statement. Curry is also alleged to have trafficked the victim through the use of coercion, including hitting her with his hands and threatening more violence.

“Our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is working each day to stop those who abuse and exploit Georgia’s citizens for sex,” Carr said in the statement. “Whether from a supply or demand perspective, anyone who engages in this criminal industry will be found and held accountable for their actions. All Georgians deserve to be safe, and we will continue fighting to end human trafficking in our state.”

Curry was formally charged last week with one count of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude. If convicted, he faces life in prison. He has been held in the Gwinnett jail without bond since his Sept. 14 arrest, online booking records show.

No other details were released about the investigation or indictment.

The statewide human trafficking prosecution unit was created in 2019. Last year, the unit opened 25 cases, prosecuted 51 defendants, made nine arrests and rescued 107 victims, according to Carr’s office.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres / AJC

The Jolt: If Abrams pulls upset, expect governor’s power to shrink5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Sinners’ reformation: Ex-Trump staffer turns to Georgia elections job
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

1 security guard dead, 1 injured after shooting at DeKalb nightclub
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Joe Hamilton: After rough outing, ‘all’s not lost’ with Zach Gibson
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Joe Hamilton: After rough outing, ‘all’s not lost’ with Zach Gibson
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia could really use Jalen Carter against Gators
2h ago
The Latest

Gwinnett high school student accused of firing gun as classes dismissed
22m ago
13 security guards shot, 4 fatally, in metro Atlanta in recent months
38m ago
Man injured in shooting at SE Atlanta gas station
1h ago
Featured

Credit: NETFLIX/NYT/HBO

TV best bets with ‘The White Lotus,’ Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Matthew Perry
Coronavirus variants are multiplying: What to know about boosters now
Another I-285 lane to close Saturday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top