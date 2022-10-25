Man indicted on charge of trafficking 25-year-old woman in Gwinnett County

A Loganville man was recently indicted for allegedly trafficking a 25-year-old woman in Gwinnett County, according to state prosecutors.
Sean Curry, 33, is accused of selling the woman for sex at various locations in Gwinnett between January and August of this year, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said in a statement. Curry is also alleged to have trafficked the victim through the use of coercion, including hitting her with his hands and threatening more violence.
“Our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is working each day to stop those who abuse and exploit Georgia’s citizens for sex,” Carr said in the statement. “Whether from a supply or demand perspective, anyone who engages in this criminal industry will be found and held accountable for their actions. All Georgians deserve to be safe, and we will continue fighting to end human trafficking in our state.”
Curry was formally charged last week with one count of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude. If convicted, he faces life in prison. He has been held in the Gwinnett jail without bond since his Sept. 14 arrest, online booking records show.
No other details were released about the investigation or indictment.
The statewide human trafficking prosecution unit was created in 2019. Last year, the unit opened 25 cases, prosecuted 51 defendants, made nine arrests and rescued 107 victims, according to Carr’s office.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com