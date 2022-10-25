Man indicted on charge of trafficking 25-year-old woman in Gwinnett County

Sean Curry, 33, is accused of selling the woman for sex at various locations in Gwinnett between January and August of this year, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said in a statement. Curry is also alleged to have trafficked the victim through the use of coercion, including hitting her with his hands and threatening more violence.

“Our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is working each day to stop those who abuse and exploit Georgia’s citizens for sex,” Carr said in the statement. “Whether from a supply or demand perspective, anyone who engages in this criminal industry will be found and held accountable for their actions. All Georgians deserve to be safe, and we will continue fighting to end human trafficking in our state.”