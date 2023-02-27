X
Man indicted for murder in 1994 Atlanta homicide

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man charged in a 1994 homicide has been indicted, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office announced Monday.

Muhammad Bilal El-Amin was charged with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the death of Jafferd Tucker Jr. on Nov. 27, 1994, the DA’s office said.

El-Amin, 47, was arrested in Oconee County in August during a traffic stop and provided a South Carolina license with the name Rais Sekhem. Deputies discovered the license was suspended and arrested him on suspended license, no insurance and suspended registration charges.

El-Amin’s identity and outstanding warrants in the decades-old homicide were discovered after he was fingerprinted at the county jail; he was then transported to the Fulton County Jail.

ExploreTraffic stop leads to an arrest in 1994 Atlanta homicide

El-Amin had been classified as “most wanted” by the FBI, which had put a reward out for his arrest and conviction when warrants were issued on May 25, 2001.

El-Amin is alleged to have fatally shot Tucker in the face inside the Oakland City MARTA station. Days after the shooting, El-Amin was identified as a suspect by a MARTA employee who’d heard a single gunshot and saw El-Amin running and Tucker with blood coming from his mouth, according to the DA’s office.

Tucker collapsed to the ground and died.

“We hope the indictment of El-Amin brings the victim’s family some sense of closure,” DA Fani Willis said in a statement.

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

