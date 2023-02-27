Man indicted for murder in 1994 Atlanta homicide

Muhammad Bilal El-Amin was charged with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the death of Jafferd Tucker Jr. on Nov. 27, 1994, the DA’s office said.

El-Amin, 47, was arrested in Oconee County in August during a traffic stop and provided a South Carolina license with the name Rais Sekhem. Deputies discovered the license was suspended and arrested him on suspended license, no insurance and suspended registration charges.