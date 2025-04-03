15-year-old boy critically injured in Griffin shooting

A 15-year-old was seriously injured in a shooting in Spalding County on Wednesday night.
Details are limited, but Griffin police were called to the 800 block of North Avenue around 8:30 p.m. and found the teen with a gunshot wound, officials said.
The boy was flown to a hospital in critical condition. An update on his status was not provided Thursday morning.
No other information has been released by police.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Griffin police at 770-229-6452.
