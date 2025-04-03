Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

15-year-old boy critically injured in Griffin shooting

By
48 minutes ago

A 15-year-old was seriously injured in a shooting in Spalding County on Wednesday night.

Details are limited, but Griffin police were called to the 800 block of North Avenue around 8:30 p.m. and found the teen with a gunshot wound, officials said.

The boy was flown to a hospital in critical condition. An update on his status was not provided Thursday morning.

No other information has been released by police.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Griffin police at 770-229-6452.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

A man was found dead outside a home in Rockdale County on Sunday morning after being shot, the sheriff's office said.

Credit: AJC

Man found shot to death in front yard of Rockdale home, deputies say

Armed man shot by Atlanta police while standing over car repairman, GBI says

1 dead in southwest Atlanta neighborhood shooting

The Latest

Bart Barta with Autism Safety 101 conducts training for officers with CPD and other law enforcement partners at Chamblee Police Department on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The training aims to help agents evaluate, identify, and encounter people with autism to minimize the use of force. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Chamblee officers learn how to interact with people on the autism spectrum

Young Thug reposted a witness’ photo. It could land him in prison.

After MARTA bus driver’s death, teen to be prosecuted in DeKalb juvenile court

Featured

The last Michelin Guide Awards ceremony took place at the Georgia World Congress Center on Monday, Oct 28, 2024.

Credit: Jenni Girtman

With new American South guide, Michelin highlights Atlanta – but not Georgia

The 2025 Michelin Guide featuring metro Atlanta will expand to include six southern states: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Atlanta police say woman made fake 911 call prior to Young Scooter’s death

The bizarre string of events that led to the Atlanta rapper’s death began when Demetria Spence made a fake call to 911, according to police.

Trump’s legal fees, religious liberty and DEI: What made the cut with Georgia lawmakers

Wednesday is the penultimate day of the 2025 Georgia legislative session. It’s expected to be busy as lawmakers rush to get their bills assigned to the House and Senate floor.