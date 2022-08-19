Traffic stop leads to an arrest in 1994 Atlanta homicide

Muhammed Bilal El-Amin, 47, was arrested in Oconee County Tuesday during a traffic stop. During his arrest, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office learned El-Amin had outstanding warrants for a homicide and was wanted by the Atlanta Police Department and the FBI for murder and flight to avoid prosecution for murder.

El-Amin was denied bond once the warrants came to light and is currently awaiting extradition back to Atlanta. The FBI had a reward out for his arrest and conviction since the early 2000′s, when arrest warrants were issued for his arrest in U.S. District Court on May 25, 2001.