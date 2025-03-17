Crime & Public Safety
Man in custody after deadly shooting at Paulding home

It was 3rd fatal shooting in county since Feb. 28
A man was taken into custody in connection with a deadly shooting Sunday night at a home in Paulding County, officials said, the second homicide being investigated in the county over the past three weeks.

At about 10 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to the 100 block of Cumberland Way after getting a call that a person was shot. At the scene, deputies found a man dead with a gunshot wound, officials said.

“The suspect, alleged to have been involved in the shooting, came outside of the home with his hands raised and was promptly taken into custody by responding deputies,” the sheriff’s office said.

The names of the victim and suspect were not released.

The shooting happened as Paulding residents were trying to pick up the pieces from an EF1 tornado that touched down late Saturday night and damaged more than a dozen homes, officials said.

The tornado hit the ground near Sudie at about 11:45 p.m. with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, according to the National Weather Service. It then continued northeast for more than 11 miles through areas of Dallas and New Hope, the NWS said.

According to deputies, the shooting was the second homicide in recent weeks after Thomas Wales, 56, allegedly shot two people in the Fox Ridge subdivision in Dallas on Feb. 28.

Those victims were both critically injured and taken to the hospital, where 73-year-old Larry Thomas Wales, Jody Wales’ father, died of his injuries. Other residents subdued Thomas Wales until deputies arrived and arrested him, officials said.

On March 2, a woman was killed by police at an apartment complex in the county after she allegedly stabbed her teenage son to death during a dispute. They were identified by the GBI and Paulding coroner as 38-year-old Daniele Latrice McDowell and 17-year-old Khalil Malique Wigfall, who was a student at Hiram High School.

Sunday’s shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 770-443-3047 or send a message via its mobile app.

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

