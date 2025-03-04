Paulding man charged with murder after neighborhood shooting

A man was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder after sheriff’s deputies say he opened fire in a Paulding County neighborhood late Friday night.
Residents in the Fox Ridge subdivision in Dallas called 911 just before midnight after Jody Thomas Wales, 56, allegedly shot multiple people in two houses, officials said. Two people were critically injured and taken to the hospital, where 73-year-old Larry Thomas Wales died of his injuries. The other victim, Jason Scott Muncher, 47, remains in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.
Other residents subdued the suspect until deputies arrived and arrested him, officials said.
Jody Wales was charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and battery, and two counts each of burglary and criminal damage to property, according to the sheriff’s office.
