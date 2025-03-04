Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Paulding man charged with murder after neighborhood shooting

By
1 hour ago

A man was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder after sheriff’s deputies say he opened fire in a Paulding County neighborhood late Friday night.

Residents in the Fox Ridge subdivision in Dallas called 911 just before midnight after Jody Thomas Wales, 56, allegedly shot multiple people in two houses, officials said. Two people were critically injured and taken to the hospital, where 73-year-old Larry Thomas Wales died of his injuries. The other victim, Jason Scott Muncher, 47, remains in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Other residents subdued the suspect until deputies arrived and arrested him, officials said.

Jody Wales was charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and battery, and two counts each of burglary and criminal damage to property, according to the sheriff’s office.

About the Author

Taylor Croft is a general assignment reporter on the breaking news team.

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

A man was killed and another was injured after gunfire erupted in downtown Atlanta on Friday night, police said.

Man killed, another injured in downtown Atlanta shooting, police say

Man injured in shootout with Clayton police identified

5 men now in custody, charged with killing of Paulding 11-year-old in 2024

The Latest

Gabriel Stone died July 22, 2024. He was 14.

Credit: Family photo

Georgia parents sue U.S. Air Force after teen’s wall-collapse death

11m ago

Bond denied for man accused of shooting Roswell officer more than 12 times

27m ago

Teenage girl hospitalized after being shot several times in DeKalb home

1h ago

Featured

A photo at Atlanta's City Hall on March 23, 2018. (AJC file)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta inspector general’s office staff accuse city officials of retaliation, refer investigations to feds

Workers requested whistleblower protections in investigations involving high-ranking advisers in Mayor Andre Dickens' office, department heads and public safety leaders.

38m ago

Failed battery plant site in Georgia sold for $50M. What’s next is unclear

Shortly after pulling the plug on one of Georgia’s largest clean energy projects, a battery startup sold the development site to new ownership.

MARTA train ridership fell in 2024 despite gains nationally

Only two cities saw ridership fall more compared to the prior year, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of monthly ridership reports from the FTA.