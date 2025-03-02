Woman killed by officers after fatally stabbing man in Paulding, police say

Police said the man died at the scene from his stab wounds, while the woman was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Their names were not released. No officers were injured during the incident, police said.

On Sunday afternoon, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were at the scene of the complex near U.S. 278, where they were assisting Hiram police.

“The scene is secure,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The GBI said it was aware of the incident after being requested to investigate by the sheriff’s office and Hiram police. No other details were provided by authorities.

Anyone who may have seen what led up to the incident is asked to contact Hiram police at 706-624-1424.

