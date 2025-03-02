Woman killed by officers after fatally stabbing man in Paulding, police say

A woman was killed by police Sunday after she allegedly stabbed a man to death during a domestic dispute at a Paulding County apartment complex, authorities said.
Hiram police got a call just before 1:15 p.m. about an aggravated assault at the Columns at Hiram Apartments on Bill Carruth Parkway. Police said the woman had stabbed a man at the Hiram complex before she was confronted by responding officers.
The officers used their Tasers, but they didn’t work, police said. The woman then approached the officers with a knife, and they shot her, police said.
Police said the man died at the scene from his stab wounds, while the woman was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Their names were not released. No officers were injured during the incident, police said.
On Sunday afternoon, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were at the scene of the complex near U.S. 278, where they were assisting Hiram police.
“The scene is secure,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
The GBI said it was aware of the incident after being requested to investigate by the sheriff’s office and Hiram police. No other details were provided by authorities.
Anyone who may have seen what led up to the incident is asked to contact Hiram police at 706-624-1424.
