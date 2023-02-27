Man hospitalized after shooting at Stone Mountain shopping center, police say

A man was injured in a shooting Monday morning at a DeKalb County shopping center, authorities said.
Officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the Rockmore Plaza Shopping Center on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. The strip mall is home to multiple restaurants and a laundromat and sits near I-285. There, they found a man shot.
The victim, who was not publicly identified, was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to authorities.
Police have not released details about any suspects or what led up to the shooting.
