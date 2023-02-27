BreakingNews
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms leaving White House job
Man hospitalized after shooting at Stone Mountain shopping center, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

A man was injured in a shooting Monday morning at a DeKalb County shopping center, authorities said.

Officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the Rockmore Plaza Shopping Center on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. The strip mall is home to multiple restaurants and a laundromat and sits near I-285. There, they found a man shot.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to authorities.

Police have not released details about any suspects or what led up to the shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

