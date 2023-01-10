ajc logo
Man found shot to death in middle of Clayton road, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Police are investigating after a man was recently found shot to death in the middle of a Clayton County road, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

County police said they responded around 11:20 p.m. the night before New Year’s Eve to a person shot call in the 300 block of Martha Street, just off Ga. 85 outside Forest Park. Officers arrived to find the victim, later identified as Ladaryus Bass, dead in the middle of the road from a gunshot wound.

Details are limited at this time, but investigators are currently following up on all leads, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

