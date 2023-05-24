17-year-old dies days after shooting at NW Atlanta’s Washington Park

Atlanta police are looking for information that can shed some light on the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy earlier this month in Washington Park.

Devon Mitchell died Saturday, nine days after he was wounded outside the Washington Park Natatorium on Ollie Street. Police found Mitchell around 9 p.m., two hours after the aquatic center had closed for the night.

The police department on Wednesday announced his death, which is considered a homicide. Investigators are circulating Mitchell’s photo with the hope that someone knows something about what happened to him.

According to his obituary, Mitchell, who was from Decatur, was one of four children. A funeral is planned for Friday at Donald Trimble Mortuary, located at 1876 Second Avenue in Decatur.

Anyone with information about the May 11 shooting is asked to contact the police department. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.