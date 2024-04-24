Man fatally shot during fight in DeKalb neighborhood

A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in a DeKalb County neighborhood after a fight escalated into gunfire, police said.
Officers were called to the 1400 block of Diamond Key in the Redan community just before 2:30 p.m. At the scene, they found a 34-year-old man lying in a grassy area already dead from a gunshot wound, officials said.
The victim was not publicly identified.
Investigators learned that the man was shot after an argument developed into a physical fight, police stated. No other details were released, and police did not say if any suspects had been identified.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest