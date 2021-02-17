X

BREAKING: Man killed in stabbing at southwest Atlanta transition home

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed Wednesday morning at Phoenix House, a complex that serves people with mental illness who are transitioning from homelessness.
Atlanta police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed Wednesday morning at Phoenix House, a complex that serves people with mental illness who are transitioning from homelessness.

Atlanta police are investigating a stabbing at a complex for people transitioning from homelessness that left a man dead Wednesday morning.

Phoenix House provides housing and treatment for those with mental illness transitioning from shelters and the streets, according to its parent organization. Police were called to the Murphy Avenue complex in southwest Atlanta about 4:15 a.m.

They discovered a man fatally stabbed, police Capt. Jason Smith told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He died at the scene.

“We have two persons of interest that officers detained immediately, and we are still working on the circumstances of what led to this incident,” Smith said.

Two persons of interest were "detained immediately" at the scene, according to Atlanta police.
Two persons of interest were "detained immediately" at the scene, according to Atlanta police.

No arrests have been made Wednesday morning.

The victim has not been identified. Police do not know if he resided at the home, which is run by 3Keys, an affordable housing organization based in Atlanta. Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter is the honorary chairperson of the organization’s board of directors.

