Man dead after shooting in Old 4th Ward

The victim was found in a heavily trafficked area just blocks from popular attractions like the Jackson Street Bridge, Freedom Park Trail and Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park.

31 minutes ago

Police officers found a man suffering from a critical gunshot wound in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Despite the officers’ lifesaving efforts, the man died at the scene, Atlanta police said.

Officers were called to 480 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE just after 3:45 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot, police said. The victim was found in a heavily trafficked area just blocks from popular attractions like the Jackson Street Bridge, Freedom Park Trail and Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park.

Police have released few details about the incident. The 33-year-old shooting victim was not publicly named, and police did not say if a suspect had been identified. No one was taken into custody.

