Man shot to death at Buckhead gas station

Atlanta police investigate a deadly shooting at a Chevron gas station at the intersection of Piedmont Road and Morosgo Drive early Thursday morning.

Atlanta police investigate a deadly shooting at a Chevron gas station at the intersection of Piedmont Road and Morosgo Drive early Thursday morning.
By
30 minutes ago

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Buckhead gas station on Thursday.

Police have not released information about what occurred, but they were called to the Chevron gas station at Piedmont Road and Morosgo Drive around 2:15 a.m. Crime scene investigators were still processing the scene at 5 a.m.

Crime scene investigators document evidence after a deadly shooting at a Chevron gas station in Buckhead early Thursday morning.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

A tarp had been erected in front of the convenience store as Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office investigators documented the injuries to the victim, and the scene was cleared by 6 a.m.

Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office investigators prepare to transport the victim of a deadly shooting at a Chevron gas station in Buckhead early Thursday morning.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

A witness at the scene told Channel 2 Action News that several shots were fired.

“I heard it,” Reggie Prudent told the news station. “I’m like, ‘Dang, that was a lot of shots!’ Like, at least six shots. At least. I’m like, ‘Woah, who is shooting that much? If they’re shooting, it’s probably in the air. Let me — bullets don’t have eyes, so let me get away from here.’”

