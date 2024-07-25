Man shot to death at Buckhead gas station

A tarp had been erected in front of the convenience store as Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office investigators documented the injuries to the victim, and the scene was cleared by 6 a.m.

A witness at the scene told Channel 2 Action News that several shots were fired.

“I heard it,” Reggie Prudent told the news station. “I’m like, ‘Dang, that was a lot of shots!’ Like, at least six shots. At least. I’m like, ‘Woah, who is shooting that much? If they’re shooting, it’s probably in the air. Let me — bullets don’t have eyes, so let me get away from here.’”

