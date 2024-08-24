Man armed with shotgun shot by deputies in Newton County, GBI says

He is accused of eventually exiting the home with a firearm, at which point deputies fired at him, the state agency said. He was taken to a hospital with major injuries, Newton police said, but his condition was not disclosed.

Officials did not specify what charges Biles was facing prior to the shooting or whether he would face new charges.

It was the 57th officer-involved shooting that the GBI has been asked to investigate this year and the second in less than 24 hours.

In Gwinnett County, police fatally shot an armed teenager Friday evening after he charged at officers near downtown Sugar Hill, authorities said. Brayden Hemphill, 17, had called 911 and reported that he was armed with a gun and a knife and wanted to hurt himself and others, according to the GBI.

