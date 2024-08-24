Crime & Public Safety

Man armed with shotgun shot by deputies in Newton County, GBI says

John Cortez Biles, 34, was injured during an officer-involved shooting after exiting a Covington home with a shotgun, officials said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

John Cortez Biles, 34, was injured during an officer-involved shooting after exiting a Covington home with a shotgun, officials said.
By
0 minutes ago

A man armed with a shotgun was shot by Newton County deputies early Saturday morning, officials announced.

The sheriff’s office was familiar with John Cortez Biles, 34, who had multiple outstanding arrest warrants at the time of the officer-involved shooting, according to the GBI. No officers were injured.

Around 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to a home in the 400 block of Barshay Drive after a woman reported a “safety concern,” according to the GBI. Biles, of Covington, was found inside the home, and deputies said they attempted to make contact with him.

He is accused of eventually exiting the home with a firearm, at which point deputies fired at him, the state agency said. He was taken to a hospital with major injuries, Newton police said, but his condition was not disclosed.

Officials did not specify what charges Biles was facing prior to the shooting or whether he would face new charges.

ExploreArmed teen killed after charging Gwinnett officers identified, GBI says

It was the 57th officer-involved shooting that the GBI has been asked to investigate this year and the second in less than 24 hours.

In Gwinnett County, police fatally shot an armed teenager Friday evening after he charged at officers near downtown Sugar Hill, authorities said. Brayden Hemphill, 17, had called 911 and reported that he was armed with a gun and a knife and wanted to hurt himself and others, according to the GBI.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Armed teen killed after charging Gwinnett officers identified, GBI says
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man killed by SWAT officer during standoff at Bartow home, GBI says
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia sheriff's deputy shot and critically wounded while serving a search warrant
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Paulding deputy killed in line of duty remembered for his passion to serve
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Office

Carroll County deputy dies days after being shot serving a warrant18m ago
Armed teen killed after charging Gwinnett officers identified, GBI says
Ex-Florida deputy charged in fatal shooting of airman from DeKalb
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

How to watch FSU vs. Georgia Tech Saturday from Ireland
Parents call for infant emergency hotline after death of their baby
Delta COO leaves for new job after about a year in role