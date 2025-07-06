Cobb County police are investigating after a man was killed in a July Fourth shooting at an apartment complex near Austell.
Officers were called around 6 p.m. Friday to the 300 Riverside Apartments, located near Riverside Parkway and I-20, and found the man suffering from several gunshot wounds.
The victim, who is from Austell, was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said. On Sunday, he was identified by police as 33-year-old Cody Chavous.
A motive is unclear and police have not provided details about what led up to the gunfire.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cobb police at (770) 499-3945.
