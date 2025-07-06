Metro Atlanta
Man killed in July Fourth shooting at Cobb apartments, police say

33-year-old died at hospital after being shot several times, officials said.
Cobb County police are investigating the shooting death of a man killed at the 300 Riverside Apartments near Austell on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Henri Hollis/AJC 2022)

By
38 minutes ago

Cobb County police are investigating after a man was killed in a July Fourth shooting at an apartment complex near Austell.

Officers were called around 6 p.m. Friday to the 300 Riverside Apartments, located near Riverside Parkway and I-20, and found the man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim, who is from Austell, was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said. On Sunday, he was identified by police as 33-year-old Cody Chavous.

A motive is unclear and police have not provided details about what led up to the gunfire.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cobb police at (770) 499-3945.

