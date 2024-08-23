Crime & Public Safety

Gwinnett police investigate shooting involving officer in Sugar Hill

Gwinnett County police at the scene of a shooting involving one of their own officers near downtown Sugar Hill.

Credit: NewsChopper 2

By
1 hour ago

The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a shooting involving one of its officers near downtown Sugar Hill on Friday evening.

Few details have been released and it is not clear if anyone was hit by the gunfire. A police spokesman said the shooting took place near downtown Sugar Hill, just southwest of Buford. The suburban downtown area is home to a theater and several restaurants and bars.

No other information was released about the shooting.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

