Gwinnett police investigate shooting involving officer in Sugar Hill

The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a shooting involving one of its officers near downtown Sugar Hill on Friday evening.
Few details have been released and it is not clear if anyone was hit by the gunfire. A police spokesman said the shooting took place near downtown Sugar Hill, just southwest of Buford. The suburban downtown area is home to a theater and several restaurants and bars.
No other information was released about the shooting.
