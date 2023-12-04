Man accused of stealing MARTA bus, dropping off passenger at Waffle House

A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly stealing a MARTA bus with a passenger aboard, dropping them off at a Waffle House and then driving it to Stone Mountain Park, according to officials.

Jamaurie Lee, of Stone Mountain, boarded the bus at Lawrenceville Highway and Steel Drive in Tucker around 5 p.m. and began threatening the driver, MARTA police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The threats came after the driver told the 28-year-old that he didn’t have enough money for the fare, according to 95.5 WSB Radio.

When the bus driver went to report the threats, the suspect stole the vehicle, police said. For unknown reasons, he drove roughly eight miles to the park, but not before dropping off the passenger at the all-day breakfast joint, the radio station reported.