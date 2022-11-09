WATCH: Police pursue ambulance stolen from Midtown Atlanta hospital

The ambulance was reported stolen from Emory University Hospital Midtown at 3:55 a.m., police said. About 10 minutes later, officers spotted it on Piedmont Road and began following as they waited for more officers to respond, police said.

Video footage released by police shows how officers blocked in the ambulance as the driver pulled into the gas station at 1896 Piedmont Road. Williams got out and started walking away but was quickly taken into custody, police said.