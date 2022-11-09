BreakingNews
Georgia Senate race heading to runoff
WATCH: Police pursue ambulance stolen from Midtown Atlanta hospital

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago
Suspect arrested without incident after stopping at gas station, police say

A man was arrested on multiple charges early Monday morning after police say he stole an ambulance from a hospital in Midtown Atlanta and led officers on a low-speed chase north toward Buckhead.

Jonathan Williams, 33, was taken into custody without incident just after 4 a.m. at a Shell gas station on Piedmont Road, Atlanta police said. He is facing one count each of theft by taking, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane and failure to obey traffic signs, signals or control devices, jail records show. Williams was booked into the Fulton County Jail, where he remains on $5,000 bond.

The ambulance was reported stolen from Emory University Hospital Midtown at 3:55 a.m., police said. About 10 minutes later, officers spotted it on Piedmont Road and began following as they waited for more officers to respond, police said.

Video footage released by police shows how officers blocked in the ambulance as the driver pulled into the gas station at 1896 Piedmont Road. Williams got out and started walking away but was quickly taken into custody, police said.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

