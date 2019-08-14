Your guide to Waffle House hash browns

Caption Smothered hash browns from Waffle House with grilled onions. Credit: Henri Hollis Credit: Henri Hollis

Smothered: sautéed with onions

Caption Covered hash browns from Waffle House with melted cheese. Credit: Henri Hollis Credit: Henri Hollis

Covered: with melted American cheese

Caption Chunked hash browns from Waffle House with hickory smoked ham. Credit: Henri Hollis Credit: Henri Hollis

Chunked: with chunks of grilled hickory smoked ham

Caption Diced hasbrowns from Waffle House with grilled tomatoes. Credit: Henri Hollis Credit: Henri Hollis

Diced: some grilled tomatoes for juice

Caption Peppered hash browns from Waffle House with jalapeno peppers. Credit: Henri Hollis Credit: Henri Hollis

Peppered: fired up with spicy jalapeño peppers

Caption Capped hash browns from Waffle House with grilled mushrooms. Credit: Henri Hollis Credit: Henri Hollis

Capped: adorned with grilled button mushrooms

Caption Topped hash browns from Waffle House with Bert's Chili. Credit: Henri Hollis Credit: Henri Hollis

Topped: prepared with Bert's Chili, a combination of chili beans, Jimmy Dean sausage, tomato, onions and more

Caption Country hash browns from Waffle House with sausage gravy. Credit: Henri Hollis Credit: Henri Hollis

Country: with sausage gravy poured atop

You can combine any of those to your liking, and even order your hash browns “all the way” with all eight of the above toppings.

Caption Diced (from left), peppered and covered are some of your hash brown options at Waffle House. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS

The restaurant chain actually claims there are 1,572,864 possible hash brown combos, which isn’t totally a lie. The number considers Waffle House’s four hash brown preparation methods (plain with oil, seared well, steamed with ice or cooked dry), three sizes and 18 additional ingredients (think ketchup, jalapeños, etc.). But if you only consider the three sizes and eight “scattered” hash brown styles above, you might conclude there are actually 768 different combinations available.

“I have seen people have a triple order of hash browns covered with everything you can imagine for breakfast,” Jim Hosseini, executive vice president and former Waffle House manager, told Garden and Gun. “And it’s not like I’ve seen it one time. I see it almost every weekend. I tell myself, ‘They’ll never finish that.’ And then they do.”

