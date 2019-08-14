ajc logo
X

Your guide to Waffle House hash browns

There are nine versions of the signature hash browns from Waffle House, and you can combine any of the toppings. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS
Caption
There are nine versions of the signature hash browns from Waffle House, and you can combine any of the toppings. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS

Access Atlanta
By Fiza Pirani
Aug 13, 2019

They may not be Georgia-based Waffle House’s signature or most profitable menu item, but true fans of the franchise will tell you those hash browns in all their crispy glory are not to be overlooked.

Whether you’re new to the Southern diner or just too shy to ask your clearly swamped waitress about the staggering number of possible potato combinations, brushing up on the basics of Waffle House hash brown vernacular will only serve you well on your next visit. The lingo, according to the restaurant chain, first gained traction in the mid-1980s.

To begin, Waffle House hash browns come “scattered” in three different sizes: regular, large or triple.

If you just want plain ol’ hash browns, order yourself a regular ‘browns, scattered.

Itching for a bit more oomph? Ask for hash browns scattered on the grill with any of the following:

Smothered hash browns from Waffle House with grilled onions.
Caption
Smothered hash browns from Waffle House with grilled onions.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Smothered: sautéed with onions

Covered hash browns from Waffle House with melted cheese.
Caption
Covered hash browns from Waffle House with melted cheese.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Covered: with melted American cheese

Chunked hash browns from Waffle House with hickory smoked ham.
Caption
Chunked hash browns from Waffle House with hickory smoked ham.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Chunked: with chunks of grilled hickory smoked ham

Diced hasbrowns from Waffle House with grilled tomatoes.
Caption
Diced hasbrowns from Waffle House with grilled tomatoes.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Diced: some grilled tomatoes for juice

Peppered hash browns from Waffle House with jalapeno peppers.
Caption
Peppered hash browns from Waffle House with jalapeno peppers.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Peppered: fired up with spicy jalapeño peppers

Capped hash browns from Waffle House with grilled mushrooms.
Caption
Capped hash browns from Waffle House with grilled mushrooms.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Capped: adorned with grilled button mushrooms

Topped hash browns from Waffle House with Bert's Chili.
Caption
Topped hash browns from Waffle House with Bert's Chili.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Topped: prepared with Bert's Chili, a combination of chili beans, Jimmy Dean sausage, tomato, onions and more

Country hash browns from Waffle House with sausage gravy.
Caption
Country hash browns from Waffle House with sausage gravy.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Country: with sausage gravy poured atop

You can combine any of those to your liking, and even order your hash browns “all the way” with all eight of the above toppings.

Diced (from left), peppered and covered are some of your hash brown options at Waffle House. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS
Caption
Diced (from left), peppered and covered are some of your hash brown options at Waffle House. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS

The restaurant chain actually claims there are 1,572,864 possible hash brown combos, which isn’t totally a lie. The number considers Waffle House’s four hash brown preparation methods (plain with oil, seared well, steamed with ice or cooked dry), three sizes and 18 additional ingredients (think ketchup, jalapeños, etc.). But if you only consider the three sizes and eight “scattered” hash brown styles above, you might conclude there are actually 768 different combinations available.

“I have seen people have a triple order of hash browns covered with everything you can imagine for breakfast,” Jim Hosseini, executive vice president and former Waffle House manager, told Garden and Gun. “And it’s not like I’ve seen it one time. I see it almost every weekend. I tell myself, ‘They’ll never finish that.’ And then they do.”

YOUR GUIDE TO WAFFLE HOUSE:

ExploreYou never forget your first Waffle House experience

MORE ON WAFFLE HOUSE:

ExploreWaffle House by the numbers

PHOTOS:

ExplorePhotos: Waffle House Museum

VIDEOS:

ExploreWhat is the “Waffle House index?”

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

In Other News
1
Canceled: Indie Green Festival and Walk event in Norcross
2
Fall A&E Guide: Women artists, curators and gallery owners shine this...
3
Fall A&E Guide: Live music returns with George Strait, Stones, Killer...
4
Breman Museum, Ballethnic marry jazz photos with dance in “Jazzing”
5
Pigs, peaches, painting and more: 16 things to do in metro Atlanta this
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top