Rapper Young Scooter dies from injuries after fleeing Atlanta officers, authorities say

When officers knocked on the door, a man opened it and then immediately shut it, Smith said. Two men were then seen running out of the back of the house, according to police.

Update due to technical issues Atlanta Police Press Conference: Addressing Two Separate Incidents That Occurred Tonight Including: Zone 5: Shooting That Occurred at Luckie Street NW and Mills Street NW Zone 3: Person Injured/Deceased at 273 William Nye Drive SE. Posted by City of Atlanta Police Department on Friday, March 28, 2025

One of the men returned to the house, police said. But the other man, later identified as Bailey, ran until he fell, Smith said.

“The other man jumped two fences while he was fleeing,” Smith said. “When officers located him on the other side of the fence, he appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg.”

Bailey was treated at the scene before being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, but did not survive.

“The injury that was sustained was not via the officers on scene,” Smith said. “It was when the male was fleeing.”

Officers were not able to locate a woman inside the home, Smith said. There were also no indications anyone was shot, he said.

“It’s still an active investigation,” he said.

