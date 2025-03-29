Rapper Young Scooter dies from injuries after fleeing Atlanta officers, authorities say

An Atlanta rapper known as Young Scooter died Friday night while trying to run from police officers, according to authorities .
Kenneth Bailey, 39, apparently injured his leg after jumping two fences while running from a southeast Atlanta home, police said late Friday. An autopsy is expected to be conducted Saturday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of William Nye Drive after shots were fired and a woman was seen being dragged inside, Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith said at a news conference Friday night.
When officers knocked on the door, a man opened it and then immediately shut it, Smith said. Two men were then seen running out of the back of the house, according to police.
One of the men returned to the house, police said. But the other man, later identified as Bailey, ran until he fell, Smith said.
“The other man jumped two fences while he was fleeing,” Smith said. “When officers located him on the other side of the fence, he appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg.”
Bailey was treated at the scene before being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, but did not survive.
“The injury that was sustained was not via the officers on scene,” Smith said. “It was when the male was fleeing.”
Officers were not able to locate a woman inside the home, Smith said. There were also no indications anyone was shot, he said.
“It’s still an active investigation,” he said.
