Man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Atlanta rapper’s 2022 death

Trouble, whose real name was Mariel Semonte Orr, was killed at a Conyers apartment complex on June 5, 2022. At the time, investigators had determined that Orr was visiting a woman at the apartment. He was shot once in the chest, allegedly by the woman’s ex-boyfriend, around 3:20 a.m.

Jones' mother was pivotal in bringing him into custody. A few days after the shooting, Sheriff Eric Levett said Jones' mother and a sheriff’s deputy convinced him to surrender to authorities.

Authorities said Jones and Orr did not know each other.

“I will never — I mean never — be the same. I don’t care what no one says. That was my heart. Don’t tell me how to feel. Don’t tell me when to pray. That was my heart, and he’s gone,” his sister, LaToya Orr, said tearfully at his funeral a few days after the incident. “I know he’s still with me, but he’s gone physically. That was my heart, and I loved him so, so much.”

Hundreds of friends, family members and fans attended the funeral at the House of Hope Atlanta church. Those closest to him described him as a leader.

Trouble first broke out in the hip-hop scene in 2011 with his debut mixtape “December 17th,” which included the song “Bussin” that later featured rappers Yo Gotti and Waka Flocka on the remix. He released his first major album, “Edgewood” with producer Mike Will Made It, seven years later and included appearances by other high-profile artists such as Offset, Quavo, Fetty Wap, The Weeknd and Drake.