Rico Wade, Atlanta rap pioneer and Dungeon Family member, dies at 52

More details about Wade’s death are unknown at this time.

Organized Noize, which also includes Ray Murray and Sleepy Brown, was established in the early 1990′s. The production team created hits for Outkast, Goodie Mob, TLC and more. The group’s funk and soul-inspired sound became a pillar for the future of Atlanta hip-hop.

Outkast and Goodie Mob were part of Organized Noize’s Dungeon Family musical collective, which also included artists like Killer Mike and Big Rube. The Dungeon Family got its name from “the Dungeon,” Rico Wade’s studio, which was located in the basement of his mom’s East Point home.

Organized Noize was the subject of the 2016 documentary “The Art of Organized Noize.” The group also appeared in the AJC’s documentary “The South Got Something to Say.”

Rico Wade is the cousin of Atlanta rapper Future.