Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan dies at 34

His music career took off in 2013 with the release of his hit single “Type of Way.” The following year, he performed as part of the Cash Money group Rich Gang along with fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug. Together, the pair released classic songs like 2014′s “Lifestyle.” Last year, the AJC listed the track among the songs that shaped Atlanta rap.

“In 2014 [the song] took over the airwaves, with the rappers talking about their lavish lifestyle, but also about how they ‘came straight from the bottom to the top,’” AJC reporter Jillian Price wrote about the song. “I was in high school when it was released and the question that everyone had was, ‘What is Thug saying on his verse?’ We sang along anyway, pretty much making up our own lyrics.”

Lamar went on to release popular solo songs like 2014′s “Walk Thru” and 2015′s “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh).” He dropped his debut studio album “Rich as in Spirit” in 2018. He’s frequently collaborated with other popular artists like Travis Scott, 2 Chainz and Jacquees.

An outpouring of posts from fans and peers flooded social media following the news of his death. Atlanta artists Jacquees, Quavo and Playboi Carti posted tributes to Lamar.

Rest in Peace my brother Rich Homie Quan. I love you for Life. #Richgang — King Of R&B (@Jacquees) September 5, 2024

Quavo shares a photo of himself, Takeoff, Young Thug, Rich Homie Quan and Offset: "May God be with US never saw this being apart of our journey" pic.twitter.com/DzsSCNZSpZ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 5, 2024

This week, Lamar’s name became a trending topic due to the ongoing YSL Trial, the gang and racketeering case against Young Thug and five others. The state’s key witness Kenneth Copeland, aka Woody, was asked by prosecutors about Lamar and Young Thug’s relationship. Instead of answering, he asked Young Thug the same question during the court proceeding, prompting chuckles from the rapper. Lamar was on the state’s witness list.

Lamar’s death marks the latest blow to Atlanta’s rap scene. In 2022, prominent Atlanta rappers Trouble, Offset and Lil Keed died. While Trouble and Offset died from gun violence, Lil Keed died from natural causes. All were under the age of 35. Earlier this year, Atlanta lost one of its pioneering hip-hop producers, Rico Wade, who died of heart failure at 52 in April.

Lamar would’ve turned 35 next month.