Man, 23, fatally shot after fight at DeKalb apartment complex, cops say

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday evening after getting into a fight at an apartment complex in DeKalb County, officials said.

Police responded just before 7:15 p.m. to the Creekside Corners Apartment Homes on Turnberry Place in Stonecrest. The complex is a short distance from Panola Road and just south of I-20.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to the chest. His identity was not released.