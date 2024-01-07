Man, 23, fatally shot after fight at DeKalb apartment complex, cops say

DeKalb police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday evening in Stonecrest.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday evening after getting into a fight at an apartment complex in DeKalb County, officials said.

Police responded just before 7:15 p.m. to the Creekside Corners Apartment Homes on Turnberry Place in Stonecrest. The complex is a short distance from Panola Road and just south of I-20.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to the chest. His identity was not released.

According to investigators, the victim had gotten into a fight with the suspect before the shooting. Police said no arrests have been made.

