Man, 23, fatally shot after fight at DeKalb apartment complex, cops say

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday evening after getting into a fight at an apartment complex in DeKalb County, officials said.
Police responded just before 7:15 p.m. to the Creekside Corners Apartment Homes on Turnberry Place in Stonecrest. The complex is a short distance from Panola Road and just south of I-20.
When officers arrived, they found the man dead in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to the chest. His identity was not released.
According to investigators, the victim had gotten into a fight with the suspect before the shooting. Police said no arrests have been made.
