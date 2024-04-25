Lavista Road reopens nearly 6 months after apartment fire

Demolition began in early April after months of delays due to insurance claims and investigations. A contractor at the scene previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the City of Atlanta had expedited the permits to demolish the building.

Lavista Road’s reopening should help with traffic after a planned closure that will go into effect Friday on North Druid Hills Road a few miles north. The Georgia Department of Transportation will shut down North Druid Hills Road between Buford Highway and West Druid Hills Road to demolish and reconstruct the bridge over the North Fork of Peachtree Creek. The closure is expected to last for three months.

Lavista and North Druid Hills roads intersect in the North Druid Hills neighborhood, and both feed traffic across the interstate highways running centrally through Atlanta. The reopening of Lavista Road will help maintain a link between northern DeKalb County and Atlanta’s northern neighborhoods like Buckhead.