Explosion at a California fireworks warehouse sets off massive blaze and forces evacuations

ESPARTO, Calif. (AP) — An explosion at a fireworks warehouse in rural Northern California caused a massive fire, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the air and forcing evacuations, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

People were urged to avoid the area for several days following the Tuesday night blast, which set off a barrage of fireworks and caused a huge blaze that led to other spot fires and collapsed the building near Esparto. The farming community is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Sacramento.

“The fire will take time to cool, and once it does, explosive experts must safely enter the site to assess and secure the area,” the Yolo County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.