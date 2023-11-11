Fire at NE Atlanta apartment complex forces hundreds to evacuate

By the time firefighters were called to the Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments on Lavista Road around 10:35 p.m., fire officials told Channel 2 Action News that the fire had already been burning for some time. All residents were able to evacuate the building in time, and many animals were also saved, the news station reported.

Parts of the complex’s roof was swallowed by the fire and destroyed. As of 7 a.m. Saturday, crews remained at the scene putting out hotspots.

Officials have not said where the fire originated or how it began. The exact number of those displaced has not been provided, but more than a hundred residents had to evacuate.

An Atlanta police officer was a resident of the complex and lost all of his belongings, police Chief Darin Schierbaum said from the scene. Schierbaum called the officer a hero and said he helped others in the building instead of going to save his own cat.

“When he got the call, he returned here — he works in another part of the city — he and other officers started going floor to floor making sure everyone was aware of the fire, assisting in getting individuals out and he opted to do that instead of returning to his apartment to save possessions or to save his cat,” he said.

Several residents told Channel 2 they thought it was a false alarm but quickly realized they had to evacuate when they smelled the smoke and heard the commotion outside.

“I heard people knocking at the door, and my friend called me, ‘It’s real, get out!’ I’m like, okay, I’m out!” Scott said.

