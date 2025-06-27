Interstate 40 in the Smoky Mountains reopens faster than expected after rock slide and flooding

HARTFORD, Tenn. (AP) — Crews on Friday reopened a section of Interstate 40 along its narrow corridor through the Great Smoky Mountains after flooding and a rock slide closed the major cross country highway for nine days.

The highway was already undergoing major repairs from massive damage and washouts during Hurricane Helene last fall and is down to one lane in each direction in far western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee.

About 2.5 to 3.5 inches (63 mm to 89 mm) of rain fell in the area over about three hours on June 18, swamping I-40 around Exit 451 in Tennessee, just to the west of the state line with North Carolina, officials said.