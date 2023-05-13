Atlanta rallies take stand against rising gun violence

Mothers rallied across midtown Saturday afternoon in support of legislation to curtail shootings and gun deaths. The Piedmont Park rally, organized by Georgia Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, was part of a national series of protests organized with national nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety to highlight the mounting toll of gun violence.

The Virginia Highlands rally was hatched one-and-half weeks ago, with a flurry of text messages between concerned neighbors, organizers said. Momentum grew after news of the death of St. Pierre at a Northside Medical facility spread.

The Midtown killing was one of a litany of deadly shootings across the nation.

On April 15 in Dadeville, Alabama, four people were killed and 32 people were injured in a shooting during a teen’s birthday party. On April 28, a man fatally shot five people in Cleveland, Texas, including a child, after neighbors asked him to stop firing a gun in his yard.

And a week ago, a purported white supremacist fatally shot eight people, including three children, and wounded at least seven others at an outlet shopping mall in Allen, Texas.

The Midtown Atlanta shooting served as a local warning that gun violence can strike terror anywhere. Law enforcement officers fanned across the metro area as part of an 8-hour manhunt for the suspected gunman, setting residents on edge.

Deion Duwane Patterson, 24, faces counts of murder and aggravated assault in the shooting.

At Piedmont Park Saturday afternoon, attendees repeated calls for local and federal gun legislation, and waved signs signaling their support.

“All I want for mother’s day is an assault weapons ban,” one said.

“I don’t want to die in school,” said another. The artist was Parker Pumpelly, 8. Under the lettering, she drew a rainbow arching over a schoolhouse. Her school works hard to protect its students, she said, but it can’t stop violence outside its doors.

One of her schoolmate’s mother was Amy St. Pierre, she said.

“I don’t want other people to die,” Parker said.