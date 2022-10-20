Exclusive
Despite odds, small-town Georgia hospital provides comprehensive mental health care for kids
ajc logo
X

Hired hitman who murdered Atlanta DJ’s wife to serve life in prison

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Nearly six years after he was hired to kill a friend’s wife, the hitman has been convicted of murder, according to the Fulton County District Attorney.

Adrian Earl Harley, now 42, was sentenced this week to life in prison, without the possibility of parole, for killing Tiffany Jackson Pugh, court records showed.

On Nov. 23, 2014, Harley went into an East Point home and shot to death 30-year-old Pugh, according to investigators. Pugh, a mother of two, was found in a guest room bed with gunshot wounds to her eye and chest, police previously said. Her 2-year-old child was lying on top of his mother’s body, crying and begging for her to wake up, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

ExploreCop: Awesome ‘continued DJing’ when friend admitted killing his wife

East Point detectives soon determined Pugh’s husband, an Atlanta strip club DJ, had hired his best friend to kill her. Andre Pugh, known as DJ Awesome at Club Onyx, called 911 from his driveway and said he believed his wife had been murdered even though he had not seen her body or entered the home, the DA’s office previously said.

Cellphone records showed Harley and Andre Pugh exchanged text messages and spoke on the phone before meeting in downtown Atlanta 30 minutes before the shooting. Phone records also placed Harley at the home when the woman was killed.

Harley was the best man when the Pughs were married and carried Jackson-Pugh’s coffin at her Nov. 29 funeral, according to previous testimony.

Both Pugh and Harley were arrested Dec. 5, 2014, at the strip club where Pugh worked. In October 2018, Pugh was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison. He is currently serving at Telfair State Prison, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Harley, 42, was convicted of felony murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of felony, the DA’s office said. He remained late Thursday in the Fulton jail, awaiting transport to prison.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Texts from Loeffler’s phone shed light on activities ahead of Jan. 6 and 2021 runoff19h ago

Abrams’ abortion remarks cause new flap in governor race
12h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Jeff Sims expected to start for Georgia Tech on Thursday night
1h ago

Credit: Lauren Lacy for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill takes stand in federal civil rights trial
1h ago

Credit: Lauren Lacy for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill takes stand in federal civil rights trial
1h ago
The Latest

Athens grandmother convicted of trafficking meth with 2-year-old in car
6m ago
SW Atlanta apartment complex burns as temperatures plunge; 8 displaced
26m ago
2 dead, 5 injured after driver flees Midtown traffic stop, hits Uber vehicle
31m ago
Featured

Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top