Hired hitman who murdered Atlanta DJ’s wife to serve life in prison

Adrian Earl Harley, now 42, was sentenced this week to life in prison, without the possibility of parole, for killing Tiffany Jackson Pugh, court records showed.

On Nov. 23, 2014, Harley went into an East Point home and shot to death 30-year-old Pugh, according to investigators. Pugh, a mother of two, was found in a guest room bed with gunshot wounds to her eye and chest, police previously said. Her 2-year-old child was lying on top of his mother’s body, crying and begging for her to wake up, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.