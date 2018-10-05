Atlanta strip club DJ convicted of hiring hitman to kill his wife

An Atlanta strip club DJ was convicted of murder Friday for hiring a hitman to kill his wife while their children were in the house, authorities said.
Andre Pugh, 38, was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without parole for allegedly hiring his best friend, Adriane Harley, 37, to go into his home on Nov. 23, 2014, and shoot 30-year-old Tiffany Jackson Pugh, according to a Fulton County District Attorney’s Office news release.
Around 6 a.m. that day, Andre Pugh called 911 from his driveway and said he believed his wife had been murdered even though he had not seen her body or entered the home, the release said.
East Point police found Tiffany Pugh, who was a mother of two, lying in a guest room bed with gunshot wounds to her eye and chest, the release said.
Her 2-year-old child was lying on top of his mother’s body, crying and begging for her to wake up, the release said. An officer overheard the child say, “Mommy. No mommy. Please!”
Google GPS and cellphone records allegedly placed Harley at the home at the time of the murder, the release said. Phone records also allegedly showed Harley and Andre Pugh exchanged text messages and spoke on the phone before meeting in downtown Atlanta 30 minutes before the shooting.
Both Pugh and Harley were arrested Dec. 5, 2014, at the strip club, the release said.
Harley was the best man in Pugh’s wedding and was chosen as a pallbearer at the woman’s funeral.
Andre and Tiffany Pugh had a rocky marriage, and she planned to divorce him before the murder, the release said.
Pugh was convicted of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the release said.
Harley will be tried in Fulton County Superior Court at a later date.
