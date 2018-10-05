Atlanta strip club DJ convicted of hiring hitman to kill his wife

East Point police found Tiffany Pugh, who was a mother of two, lying in a guest room bed with gunshot wounds to her eye and chest, the release said.

Her 2-year-old child was lying on top of his mother’s body, crying and begging for her to wake up, the release said. An officer overheard the child say, “Mommy. No mommy. Please!”

Google GPS and cellphone records allegedly placed Harley at the home at the time of the murder, the release said. Phone records also allegedly showed Harley and Andre Pugh exchanged text messages and spoke on the phone before meeting in downtown Atlanta 30 minutes before the shooting.

Both Pugh and Harley were arrested Dec. 5, 2014, at the strip club, the release said.

Harley was the best man in Pugh’s wedding and was chosen as a pallbearer at the woman’s funeral.

Andre and Tiffany Pugh had a rocky marriage, and she planned to divorce him before the murder, the release said.

Pugh was convicted of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the release said.

Harley will be tried in Fulton County Superior Court at a later date.