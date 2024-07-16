Gwinnett man survives self-inflicted gunshot wound, faces murder charge

A Gwinnett County man who police say killed a woman before turning his gun on himself Thursday survived his wound and is facing multiple charges, including murder.
Gwinnett police identified the suspect as 52-year-old Allen Dumas of Snellville but did not provide an update on his condition. He is charged with murder, among other counts, in connection with the shooting death of 61-year-old Johnita Weaver, police said.
Investigators believe Weaver and Dumas lived together and the shooting was a suspected incident of domestic violence, according to police.
Weaver was found dead at a home on Glen Summit Lane in the Magnolia Manor neighborhood after a friend became worried she hadn’t heard from the victim, police said. Weaver’s friend reached out to someone she knew had a key to the home, and that person found her dead inside.
Responding officers confirmed Weaver’s death when they arrived but found Dumas suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
Officials did not say if Dumas is expected to survive his wounds, and the suspect has not been booked into the Gwinnett jail, according to online records. In addition to one count of murder, he is facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.
About the Author
Credit: AP