Gwinnett man survives self-inflicted gunshot wound, faces murder charge

A Gwinnett County man who police say killed a woman before turning his gun on himself Thursday survived his wound and is facing multiple charges, including murder.

Gwinnett police identified the suspect as 52-year-old Allen Dumas of Snellville but did not provide an update on his condition. He is charged with murder, among other counts, in connection with the shooting death of 61-year-old Johnita Weaver, police said.

Investigators believe Weaver and Dumas lived together and the shooting was a suspected incident of domestic violence, according to police.