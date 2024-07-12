Crime & Public Safety

Gwinnett woman found dead, man with self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say

Gwinnett County police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home, and a man who also lived there was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A woman was found dead inside a Gwinnett County home after her friend sounded the alarm to check on her, according to police.

Gwinnett officers were called around 9:40 p.m. to a home on Glen Summit Lane in the Magnolia Manor neighborhood. The area is located between the Centerville and Rosebud communities.

A friend of the woman grew concerned when she hadn’t heard from her and reached out to someone with a spare key to the home so that they could check on her, spokesperson Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said.

“The key-holder showed up at the house and located the female deceased,” he said.

When officers arrived, they found the woman dead inside the home, officials said. It was not clear how she died, but detectives are investigating the incident as a “domestic-related homicide,” Winderweedle said.

Police also found a man inside. He was alive but had sustained a gunshot wound that investigators believe was self-inflicted.

Detectives determined that the man and woman lived together.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information to share in the case is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

