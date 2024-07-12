Gwinnett woman found dead, man with self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say

A woman was found dead inside a Gwinnett County home after her friend sounded the alarm to check on her, according to police.

Gwinnett officers were called around 9:40 p.m. to a home on Glen Summit Lane in the Magnolia Manor neighborhood. The area is located between the Centerville and Rosebud communities.

A friend of the woman grew concerned when she hadn’t heard from her and reached out to someone with a spare key to the home so that they could check on her, spokesperson Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said.