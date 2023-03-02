X
Gwinnett high school golfer killed in crash had infectious smile, big dreams

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago
Vigil was held Wednesday for Lanier High student

Landon Hardie was passionate about sports, while dreaming about building a better world outside of them.

The 17-year-old Lanier High student, a member of the school’s golf team, was known for his infectious smile and his ability to motivate teammates. And while golf was important to him, his main focus was on academics and creating for others.

“He was an amazing son, the best big brother, and an overall great person,” said Caitlin Schmidt, coach of the Lanier golf team.

Hardie died in a crash Sunday while driving east on Moore Road in Gwinnett County, according to police. The teenager was approaching a curve around midnight when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the other vehicle was also a teenager and suffered a minor injury, police said.

After Hardie’s death, Lanier High Principal Dr. Christopher Martin released a statement to parents and families of the close-knit community, writing how school staff would monitor students who were struggling with grief. Counselors and social workers were also ready to help as needed.

“This news profoundly saddens us as the loss of such a promising young life touches us all,” Martin added. “Our hearts and thoughts are with the student’s family, friends and loved ones as they cope with this tremendous personal loss.”

A hard worker, Hardie spent his mornings attending Maxwell High School of Technology as a manufacturing student. In the afternoons, Schmidt said he took core academic classes at Lanier and went to golf practice. He was recently accepted to Kennesaw State University, where he planned to become an engineer — like his father.

“Slated to graduate with honors, Landon was the true definition of a student-athlete,” she said.

On Wednesday, a vigil was held for Hardie at E.E. Robinson Park in Sugar Hill. Family members, classmates, friends and teachers gathered to celebrate his life, share memories and comfort each other. The vigil was led by Lanier students Victoria Jacobs, Brian Martin and Kevin Asare. Those in attendance expressed how special Hardie was and the impact he had on the world.

“Without hesitation, this community has chosen to tightly wrap their arms around his family and each other as everyone begins to slowly cope with the loss,” Schmidt said.

Even though Hardie was busy attending two schools, Schmidt said he “never met a stranger” on the golf course. She said he always saw the good in people, continued to work on his craft and motivated others to do the same. He also strived to put others first.

“He was an incredible young man that led with great intent,” she said. “While we will miss his silly antics and high-pitched laugh, we find peace knowing that Landon has made us all better people on and off the course.”

Schmidt believes the mark he left on others will help them follow in his footsteps.

“Winnie the Pooh once said, ‘How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,’” she added. “We are so blessed to have had the time we did with Landon and look forward to honoring his memory each day.”

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

