GSP: 2 women killed, another injured in suspected DUI crash in Henry County

A crash involving three vehicles early Saturday morning on a Henry County interstate ended with two women dead and another injured, officials confirmed.

All northbound lanes of I-75 in Stockbridge shut down shortly before 3 a.m. due to the wreck that began with a pickup experiencing a mechanical failure, Georgia State Patrol spokesperson Konswello Monroe said. The truck struck a concrete barrier and the three passengers exited the vehicle.

That’s when the three women were all struck by two vehicles, officials said. Angelica Munoz-Luna, 49, and Adamaris Castillo, 22, were killed and a 23-year-old woman was seriously injured. The victims were all from Garland, Texas.

“It is suspected at this time that the drivers of both passenger vehicles were under the influence,” Monroe said.

No arrests have been made, and authorities said charges are pending.

Monroe did not say what substance the drivers had used or if they knew each other.

