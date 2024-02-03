Girl, 8, struck by car while getting on school bus in Henry County

An 8-year-old is in critical condition after she was struck by a car Thursday morning while trying to get on a school bus in Henry County, officials said.
Georgia State Patrol troopers were called to Jackson Lake Road shortly before 7 a.m. regarding the collision. Charges against the 25-year-old driver are pending.
The girl is a student at Rock Springs Elementary School.
According to GSP spokeswoman Courtney Lund, the girl was crossing the road to load onto the bus, which was stopped near a private driveway and had its lights and stop signs activated. At the same time, the driver of a Ford Fusion was traveling north and failed to stop for the bus, striking the child, Lund said
The girl received aid at the scene by Henry County EMS and was then flown to Children’s Egleston Hospital in Atlanta. As of Friday evening, Lund said she remained in critical condition.
Authorities continue to investigate the crash and said charges “could change significantly if the juvenile succumbs to her injuries.”
The driver is not in custody but officials said she is cooperating with the investigation.
About the Author