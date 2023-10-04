Girl, 9, hit by vehicle after getting off school bus in SE Atlanta

19 minutes ago
An Atlanta elementary school student was struck by a vehicle after getting off a school bus Wednesday afternoon, school officials said.

Police responded around 3:15 p.m. to an area of Bromack Drive in southeast Atlanta, where they found the injured 9-year-old girl, according to authorities. The child was on her way home from Cleveland Avenue Elementary School, which is about a mile from where the wreck happened.

The girl was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police did not provide details on what led to the crash or if the driver remained at the scene.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

