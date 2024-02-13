GBI: Shoplifting suspect dies in custody of police in Forsyth County

An investigation is underway after a shoplifting suspect died while in the custody of police in Forsyth County, officials said Monday.
On Sunday, personnel at a Target store in Cumming called 911 about 32-year-old Robert Powell who had allegedly shoplifted from two stores, according to the GBI.
Cumming police arrived at the location on Market Place Boulevard and spotted Powell, but he ran into the nearby woods, the state agency said. Officers gave chase. Powell, of New York, was taken into custody after surrendering.
After being handcuffed, officers found Powell’s leg was injured and the man told them he was having trouble breathing, the GBI stated. They called EMS and Powell was taken to the hospital.
“Powell’s condition continued to decline, and he was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital,” the GBI said.
Officials said an autopsy will be conducted by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office. After the investigation, the case will be given to the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office for review.
