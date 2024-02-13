GBI: Shoplifting suspect dies in custody of police in Forsyth County

An investigation is underway after a shoplifting suspect died while in the custody of police in Forsyth County, officials said Monday.

On Sunday, personnel at a Target store in Cumming called 911 about 32-year-old Robert Powell who had allegedly shoplifted from two stores, according to the GBI.

Cumming police arrived at the location on Market Place Boulevard and spotted Powell, but he ran into the nearby woods, the state agency said. Officers gave chase. Powell, of New York, was taken into custody after surrendering.