GBI: Man killed after leading Middle Georgia deputies on chase into woods

At about 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, Peach County sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a Honda Accord EX on State University Drive in Fort Valley for a traffic violation. But the driver, later identified as 22-year-old Caleb D. Hooten of Warner Robins, refused to stop and led deputies on a pursuit, the GBI said in a news release.

After a short chase, Hooten stopped the car, got out at Marvin Garden Apartments on Edwards Street and ran into the woods, the GBI said.

For Immediate Release Thursday, October 12, 2023 Press Conference Scheduled for Monday Related to the October 10th... Posted by Peach County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 12, 2023

“Deputies ran into the woods and Hooten pulled out a gun,” the GBI said. “A deputy fired his gun, hitting Hooten.”

Hooten was taken to a Macon hospital but died from his injuries.

The GBI was asked to conduct an investigation and will release the findings to the Peach County District Attorney’s Office for review. On Monday, Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard, the GBI and Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese will hold a joint news conference to discuss the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

“This is a tragic situation for all involved,” Howard said in a release. “The loss of anyone’s life hits the community very hard. I want to assure the people of Peach County and my entire circuit that this investigation will be conducted professionally, thoroughly, and transparently. We will follow the process and let the evidence and the law determine the outcome.”

Tuesday’s incident is the 77th officer-involved shooting the state agency has been asked to investigate in 2023. At this point last year, there had been 95 such incidents.