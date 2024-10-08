GBI: Gwinnett jail shooter had guns, body armor — and his daughter

A man who allegedly shot at Gwinnett County deputies outside the jail Monday afternoon took multiple weapons, body armor and his young daughter to the confrontation, according to the GBI.
Emmanuel Patrick Bearden, 44, of Peachtree Corners, was taken to the hospital after deputies returned fire and hit him, the GBI said. On Tuesday afternoon, the state agency said Bearden’s condition was considered critical but stable.
No deputies were injured in the exchange of gunfire, and Bearden’s daughter also escaped the incident physically unharmed, the GBI said. She was reunited with other members of her family after the shooting. Officials did not say how old she was but described her as “young.”
The incident began when Bearden entered the Gwinnett jail at 3:10 p.m., according to the GBI. He was already wearing body armor as he went through the jail’s standard security screening with his daughter, the state agency said.
When deputies at the security checkpoint began questioning him about his reasons for visiting the jail, Bearden became hostile, the GBI said. He left and carried his daughter back to his car, where he also retrieved multiple guns.
As Bearden was returning to the building, now armed, deputies gave him several commands with which he did not comply, the GBI said. He then shot at the deputies and was shot in return, according to the GBI. Deputies immediately began to render first aid until Bearden could be taken to the hospital.
The incident shut down the jail facility for much of the afternoon and evening, according to the sheriff’s office. Traffic was diverted away from the area and all intakes were paused for several hours. The jail resumed normal operations Tuesday morning.
The GBI said it had charged Bearden with aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, with more charges pending. The state agency is investigating the shooting at the request of the Gwinnett sheriff’s office.
About the Author