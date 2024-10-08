GBI: Gwinnett jail shooter had guns, body armor — and his daughter

The incident began when Bearden entered the Gwinnett jail at 3:10 p.m., according to the GBI. He was already wearing body armor as he went through the jail’s standard security screening with his daughter, the state agency said.

When deputies at the security checkpoint began questioning him about his reasons for visiting the jail, Bearden became hostile, the GBI said. He left and carried his daughter back to his car, where he also retrieved multiple guns.

As Bearden was returning to the building, now armed, deputies gave him several commands with which he did not comply, the GBI said. He then shot at the deputies and was shot in return, according to the GBI. Deputies immediately began to render first aid until Bearden could be taken to the hospital.

The incident shut down the jail facility for much of the afternoon and evening, according to the sheriff’s office. Traffic was diverted away from the area and all intakes were paused for several hours. The jail resumed normal operations Tuesday morning.

The GBI said it had charged Bearden with aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, with more charges pending. The state agency is investigating the shooting at the request of the Gwinnett sheriff’s office.