GBI: Douglas County deputy shoots man following chase on I-20

A man was shot Sunday after deputies tried to pull him over on I-20 in Douglas County, the GBI said.
The driver, identified as 36-year-old Cameron Hunt of Douglasville, was speeding on the interstate in Lithia Springs and refused to stop at around 12:45 a.m., the state agency said. A pursuit ensued and Hunt eventually lost control of his vehicle as he was exiting I-20.
The SUV flipped over and landed upside down just off the road near a hotel.
As deputies were approaching the vehicle, the GBI said “Hunt made a motion with his hands and was shot once by a deputy.” Officials did not say if Hunt was armed.
Hunt was removed from the vehicle and taken to a hospital. No deputies were injured.
The incident is the 92nd officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. Once the investigation is complete, the agency will hand over any findings to the Douglas District Attorney’s Office for review.
About the Author