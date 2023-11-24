GBI: Douglas County deputy shoots man following chase on I-20

A man was shot Sunday after deputies tried to pull him over on I-20 in Douglas County, the GBI said.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Cameron Hunt of Douglasville, was speeding on the interstate in Lithia Springs and refused to stop at around 12:45 a.m., the state agency said. A pursuit ensued and Hunt eventually lost control of his vehicle as he was exiting I-20.

The SUV flipped over and landed upside down just off the road near a hotel.