Officials investigate Fulton shooting involving a police officer, GBI says

Officials are investigating a shooting involving a police officer in Fulton County, the GBI said on Thursday afternoon.
Few details have been released, and it’s unclear who was involved. The Fulton County Marshals Office said the incident involves Fulton police.
The incident occurred in southwest Atlanta on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Channel 2 Action News.
The GBI did not provide immediately provide more information.
Officer-involved shooting is a term used by law enforcement and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details emerge.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
