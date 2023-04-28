BreakingNews
BREAKING: Suspect sought after fleeing scene of Gwinnett homicide, cops say
X

Fulton deputy indicted on sex trafficking charges, accused of soliciting teen

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 11 minutes ago

A Fulton County sheriff’s deputy was indicted Friday, accused of soliciting sex from a 17-year-old last year, officials said.

Courtney Lofton was entrusted to protect the community, but Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said he broke that trust.

“When that trust is broken, it is difficult to restore,” Carr said in a statement.

Officials confirmed the deputy solicited the teen for sex in Cobb County in October 2022. He was taken into custody Friday with the assistance of the Fulton sheriff’s office and indicted on one count of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude.

Lofton began his law enforcement career in November 2015 as a juvenile correctional officer at the Atlanta Youth Development Center. He resigned just months later in January.

In November 2018, he began working for the South Fulton Police Department until resigning in March 2021. He began working as an investigator for the Fulton sheriff’s office days later.

Credit: Georgia POST

Credit: Georgia POST

The indictment is part of a larger investigation conducted by local and federal agencies, including the GBI’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit and Homeland Security Investigations. As of Friday, Carr said his office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has indicted 54 people for sex or labor trafficking, with some facing charges in multiple jurisdictions around the state.

In 2022, six new convictions were obtained, 33 cases were investigated and 116 victims were rescued or assisted, Carr said.

“It is of utmost importance that officers who violate their oath to protect and serve be held accountable for their actions,” GBI Director Mike Register said in the news release.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Road rage at Chick-fil-A ends with 2 shot at nearby Walgreens, Applebee’s1h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

WATCH: Shootout involving 2 vehicles in Clayton results in 4 arrests, cops say
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UGA senior dies from brain tumor discovered during spring break trip
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift fans converge in downtown Atlanta
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift fans converge in downtown Atlanta
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Ex-Falcon William Moore shares statement after arrest in Gwinnett
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

BREAKING: Suspect sought after fleeing scene of Gwinnett homicide, cops say
45m ago
Georgia man who fatally shot wife of 55 years sentenced to life in prison
1h ago
Road rage at Chick-fil-A ends with 2 shot at nearby Walgreens, Applebee’s
1h ago
Featured

Gwinnett school board wants to adopt new health program, but not sex ed
Spelman students win $1M Goldman Sachs prize
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top