It’s been a year. Who killed Katie Janness?

While the killing was one of 160 homicide cases authorities investigated in 2021, Janness, 40, was the first person killed in the park since 2009, authorities said. The incident stood out in other ways; most homicides involve firearms and many, police say, stem from disputes that escalate to violence.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said he speaks with investigators regularly and that police are still working with the FBI.

“I was assuring the family that the case has not gone cold. That’s what APD tells me, that they continue to collect information,” Dickens said, noting there were several people in or near the park that night, some of whom may have seen something that could aid investigators.

Just a few hours before her body was found, Janness was texting her friend, Kristy Stupka, about a scarf she wanted to give her. Stupka would continue texting Janness’ phone until January when someone else bought the line.

“For a while, I would text her phone,” Stupka said as she read over some of her old messages. “On Friday, January 7, I say, ‘I wish you were here, I really miss you.’”

A killing that stunned the city

As Janness’ friends plan gatherings to mark the anniversary of her death, many remain reluctant to visit Piedmont Park, even during the day.

Powell, Janness’ colleague at Whole World Improv, recently went to the park to photograph a bench dedicated to the memory of Janness and Bowie. It was the first time he’d gone to the park since his friend’s death.

“I think about the timeline and the short amount of time that this crime took place, and I think about the violence incurred,” said Powell, who is among Janness’ friends who have been interviewed by the FBI.

He’s avoided reading the autopsy report and listening to the frantic 911 call Clark made to alert authorities.

”I don’t want that to be the last memory of my friend,” Powell said.

‘An old soul’

Heidi Oley, who had been Janness’ neighbor, said she often spotted her sitting in the courtyard of their Midtown apartment complex into the early morning hours, reading and listening to music.

”She would sit under the stairs,” Oley said. “I felt like she felt safe because sometimes I’d see her out there at like 1 in the morning.”

Aside from being a friendly neighbor, Stupka remembers Janness for her humor and passion for her artistry.

”She would be hilarious. People would not even catch something she would say under her breath. She was never vindictive, she’s so kind,” said Stupka, adding that Janness had a “spirit for people and creativity.”

Katie Hahn met Janness in 2007 and they dated for several years. Janness, a Michigan native, had moved to Atlanta about a year earlier. The couple got an apartment together and Hahn credits Janness for inspiring her to leave the monotony of 9-5 jobs to focus more on her creative side. She described her former girlfriend as adventurous, talented and kind, noting Janness had played in a rock band in Detroit and wrote songs.

“She was an old soul,” said Hahn, who became emotional when discussing the death of her former partner. “There will never be any sense in it. It’s been really, really hard. It’s just devastating. She was living her life and she was happy. I’m heartbroken.”

An avid runner, Hahn seldom jogs alone in the evenings anymore.

Safety in the park

Shortly after the killings, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis held a news conference cautioning residents against visiting Piedmont Park alone at night.

Then Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also held a news conference, to assure the public there was no evidence a serial killer was on the loose. Tori Lang, 18, was found shot to death in a Gwinnett County park hours after the Piedmont Park killing, but an arrest was later made in that case. The suspect is someone Lang knew well, her family has said.

After Janness’ death, Atlanta police stationed more officers in the area. Security cameras in Piedmont Park that weren’t working a year ago have since been replaced and integrated into the department’s surveillance network.

The Piedmont Park Conservancy, a non-profit organization that manages the park alongside the City of Atlanta, launched the Safe Haven Fund in September 2021 to bolster public safety improvements. According to budget reports, the Conservancy’s expenditures have increased each year since 2018, but money going toward “security services” has decreased.

The Conservancy didn’t respond to a request for details.

A killer on the loose

The Atlanta Police Department is expected to hold a news conference Thursday to provide updates in the case. Janness’ loved ones will be eager for answers.

“She was always one of those people that wanted to make sure that you were enjoying yourself and laughing, at least while you were there in front of her,” said Chris Jones, a former Atlanta police officer turned investment banker.

Hahn, Janness’ former partner, shudders at knowing the killer is still out there.

“How does somebody do all that in Piedmont Park and get away?” she said. “It’s terrifying to think this person is still out there and it’s terrifying to think they could do this again.”

Powell is hopeful an arrest will be announced soon but laments that closure may remain elusive.

“I can only imagine what pain Katie went through and how horrific the end was,” he said. “It will take a long time to close this wound because there was no way to say goodbye.”